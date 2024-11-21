Ivica Zubac News: Records 10th double-double in win

Zubac closed with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 victory over the Magic.

Zubac continues to perform well despite experiencing an extreme usage increase during his ninth season. His perfect attendance record is impressive when you consider the load he has to carry, but the lack of reasonable competition on the roster makes his increased presence necessary to the team's success.