Ivica Zubac News: Records another double-double

Zubac supplied 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 132-100 win over Brooklyn.

Zubac was perfect from the floor and notched his sixth straight double-double, as he continues to establish himself as one of the best two-way centers in the NBA amid what has been a career-best season for the nine-year veteran. Zubac has notched 17 double-doubles in 19 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 19.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in that stretch.