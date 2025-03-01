Ivica Zubac News: Records double-double in loss

Zubac amassed 27 points (13-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to the Lakers.

Zubac is enjoying the best season of his nine-year career. His full-time role as the Clippers' starting center has yielded a whopping 37 double-doubles and a career-high average of 32.1 minutes per game through 57 contests. Despite the voluminous numbers, Zubac tends to fly under the radar as a DFS target, recording lower rostership than more recognizable frontcourt players in the league.