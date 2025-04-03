Ivica Zubac News: Records double-double in victory

Zubac racked up 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 win over the Pelicans.

Zubac's double-double streak extended to nine games, and it's a milestone he's missed only twice since the All-Star break. The standout center has an excellent attendance record this season, which is surprising given his considerable boost in minutes. Zubac is on pace to shatter his previous seasonal highs, averaging a career-best 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 74 games.