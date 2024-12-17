Fantasy Basketball
Ivica Zubac News: Strong performance Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Zubac accumulated 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 144-107 win over Utah.

James Harden and Norman Powell might have been the stars of the show in this huge blowout win over the Jazz, but Zubac certainly left his mark on both ends of the court. He notched his third consecutive double-double, and the big man continues to have a career-best season while enjoying a bigger role on offense. Zubac is averaging 14.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, notching career-best figures in both categories by a wide margin.

