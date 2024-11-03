Ivica Zubac News: Struggles on offense Saturday

Zubac had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

Zubac has scored in single digits in two of his last three appearances, and even though this was a subpar outing for the big man, the fact that he's scored at least 20 points in four of his six games is noteworthy. The big man is enjoying more responsibility on offense with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, but he's been up to the challenge. He's averaging 17.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game to open the campaign. Additionally, this was his fifth consecutive game with double-digit rebounds.