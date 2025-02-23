Fantasy Basketball
Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Zubac had 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-111 loss to Indiana.

Zubac provided a spark in the paint for Los Angeles in Sunday's defeat, shooting well from the field and from the line while finishing with north of 20 points and concluding second on the team in scoring. Zubac has surpassed the 20-point mark in 18 contests, including in three of his last five outings.

Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
