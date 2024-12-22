Ivica Zubac News: Top rebounder in loss

Zubac closed with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss to Dallas.

Zubac led all Clippers on the glass in Saturday's contest, hauling in a game-best rebound total and concluding as the lone Los Angeles player with a double-double in a losing effort. Zubac has hauled in 15 or more boards eight times this season, recording a double-double in seven of those contests.