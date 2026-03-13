Ivica Zubac News: Will play Friday
Zubac (ankle) will play Friday versus the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Zubac was held out of the second half of Thursday's game to have him available for both legs of the back-to-back set, and it'll be interesting to see if he's cleared for both halves Friday evening. With Zubac active, Jay Huff could be relegated to minutes in the teens.
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