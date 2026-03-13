Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Zubac (ankle) will play Friday versus the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Zubac was held out of the second half of Thursday's game to have him available for both legs of the back-to-back set, and it'll be interesting to see if he's cleared for both halves Friday evening. With Zubac active, Jay Huff could be relegated to minutes in the teens.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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