Ivica Zubac News: Will play Sunday
Zubac (ankle) will play Sunday against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Zubac is set to play in his third consecutive game, and it'll be interesting to see if his playing time continues to rise. He logged 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Knicks, and finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two turnovers. Make sure you've got Zubac active.
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