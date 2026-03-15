Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Zubac (ankle) will play Sunday against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Zubac is set to play in his third consecutive game, and it'll be interesting to see if his playing time continues to rise. He logged 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Knicks, and finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two turnovers. Make sure you've got Zubac active.

Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
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