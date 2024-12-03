Izaiah Brockington Injury: Dominant in return

Brockington logged 29 points (10-21 FG, 7-14 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals across 36 minutes Monday during the Squadron's 109-102 loss versus Memphis.

Brockington at out Monday's win over the Hustle due to an undisclosed injury but was dominant in his return, leading the team in points scored and three-pointers made. He has now scored 20 or more points in three of his seven outings this season.