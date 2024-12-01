Fantasy Basketball
Izaiah Brockington

Izaiah Brockington Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Brockington didn't play Saturday in the G League Birmingham Squadron's 115-102 win over the Memphis Hustle due to an undisclosed injury.

Brockinton logged only eight minutes in his team's previous game Nov. 24, so it appears he picked up the injury in the early stages of that matchup. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Izaiah Brockington
 Free Agent
