Izaiah Brockington News: Chips in 15 points in loss

Brockington posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

While it was Brockington's fourth straight game in double figures, he didn't make a major impact in other areas of the box score. Over his last 18 G League contests (12 starts), the 25-year-old has averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes.