Brockington recorded 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and one assist in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Brockington led his team in scoring, steals and minutes during Thursday's victory. Brockington also posted a team-high plus-28 point differential.