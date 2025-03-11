Izaiah Brockington News: Logs 30 points in loss

Brockington supplied 30 points (10-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-118 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Brockington posted his third 30-plus-point outing in the loss, leading the club in points and rebounds from the second unit. The 25-year-old has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive contests, including 15-plus in each of his last six.