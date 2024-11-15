Izaiah Brockington News: Pours in 30 points

Brockington tallied 30 points (12-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 121-95 victory over the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Brockington doubled his scoring output from the 2024-25 season opener, doing so by scorching the net from beyond the arc. He's shouldered heavy workloads in each of his first two appearances of the campaign, so it's fair to expect more of the same moving forward.