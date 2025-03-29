Izaiah Brockington News: Provides spark off bench Friday

Brockington closed with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-95 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Brockington paced the second unit in scoring and also led the team with three swipes Friday. Over 10 contests (four starts) since landing with the San Diego Clippers, Brockington is averaging 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers on 41.4 percent shooting from downtown in 29.7 minutes.