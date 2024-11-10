Izaiah Brockington News: Records double-double Saturday

Brockington had 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal during 43 minutes of Saturday's 105-90 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brockington stood out with the only double-double of the game, being particularly successful on defensive rebounds. He was recently waived by the New Orleans Pelicans and made the move back to the G League, where he averaged 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest over the 2023-24 season.