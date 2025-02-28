Izaiah Brockington News: Scores 24 points in loss

Brockington racked up 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 G League Birmingham Squadron loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Brockington has been one of the Squadron's best players this season in the G League, consistently putting up points on a nightly basis. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc for Birmingham.