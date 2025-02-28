Izaiah Brockington News: Scores 24 points in loss
Brockington racked up 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 G League Birmingham Squadron loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Brockington has been one of the Squadron's best players this season in the G League, consistently putting up points on a nightly basis. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc for Birmingham.
Izaiah Brockington
Free Agent
