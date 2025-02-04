Izaiah Brockington News: Scores 33 in G League win

Brockington produced 33 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, one rebound and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Brockington scored at least 30 points for the second time this season and finished one shy of his season-best mark, which he set against the Blue on Nov. 17. Across 29 G League appearances, he's averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from deep.