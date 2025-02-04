Izaiah Brockington News: Scores 33 in G League win
Brockington produced 33 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, one rebound and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Brockington scored at least 30 points for the second time this season and finished one shy of his season-best mark, which he set against the Blue on Nov. 17. Across 29 G League appearances, he's averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from deep.
Izaiah Brockington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now