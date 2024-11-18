Izaiah Brockington News: Season-high 34 points

Brockington scored 34 points (12-17 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-89 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brockington couldn't miss from deep en route to a season-high 34 points, marking his second 30-plus-point outing of the G League season. He finished one rebound shy of his season-best mark, notching his second double-double through four appearances.