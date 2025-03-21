Fantasy Basketball
Izaiah Brockington headshot

Izaiah Brockington News: Sees 35 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Brockington produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes of Thursday's 109-95 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

D.J. Carton (illness) was sidelined Thursday, allowing Brockington to play extended minutes. In eight total appearances for the Clippers, Brockington holds averages of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 42.2 percent shooting from the field.

Izaiah Brockington
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
