Izaiah Brockington News: Sees 35 minutes

Brockington produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes of Thursday's 109-95 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

D.J. Carton (illness) was sidelined Thursday, allowing Brockington to play extended minutes. In eight total appearances for the Clippers, Brockington holds averages of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 42.2 percent shooting from the field.