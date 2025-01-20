Izaiah Brockington News: Tallies 27 points in G League loss

Brockington collected 27 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 118-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Brockington got hot from beyond the arc in this one, marking his best showing from downtown since Dec. 13 when he drilled five treys against Texas. This is the first time Brockington has reached the 20-point threshold since the start of the G League Regular Season (eight appearances).