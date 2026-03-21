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Ja Morant Injury: Absence continuing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Morant (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Morant continues to be sidelined by a UCL sprain in his left elbow. His next chance to play is Monday against the Hawks, though Morant should be considered doubtful until the Grizzlies provide an updated report on the star point guard's injury.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
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