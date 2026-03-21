Ja Morant Injury: Absence continuing Saturday
Morant (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Morant continues to be sidelined by a UCL sprain in his left elbow. His next chance to play is Monday against the Hawks, though Morant should be considered doubtful until the Grizzlies provide an updated report on the star point guard's injury.
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