Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Morant (illness), who is questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans, was absent from Friday's morning shootaround, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant's absence from shootaround bodes poorly for his status while he deals with an illness. If the superstar is sidelined, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard should receive an uptick in playing time.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
