Ja Morant Injury: Absent from shootaround
Morant (illness), who is questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans, was absent from Friday's morning shootaround, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Morant's absence from shootaround bodes poorly for his status while he deals with an illness. If the superstar is sidelined, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard should receive an uptick in playing time.
