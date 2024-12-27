Ja Morant Injury: Could miss time with shoulder injury

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said after Friday's 132-124 win over the Pelicans that Morant will be evaluated "over the next couple of days" to determine the extent of his right shoulder injury, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Morant injured his right shoulder while fighting through a Daniel Theis screen in the third quarter of Friday's game. Morant didn't return to the contest and finished with 25 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes. The injury is to the same shoulder in which he suffered a labral tear in January, resulting in him needing season-ending surgery. The severity of Morant's injury won't be clear until he undergoes additional tests, but he looks at major risk of missing at least Sunday's game against the Thunder, and potentially more contests. Scotty Pippen would be the top candidate to enter the Grizzlies starting lineup for as long as Morant is sidelined, and Luke Kennard would be in line to see an uptick in playing time off the bench.