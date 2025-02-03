Ja Morant Injury: Could return Monday

Morant (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.

Right shoulder soreness has forced the Grizzlies' point guard to miss the past two games, but he could return Monday. Either way, Desmond Bane (ankle) will not play, so Memphis will be shorthanded in the backcourt. Players like Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen should continue seeing increased roles as a result.