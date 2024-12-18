Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Dealing with back soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Morant is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to low back soreness.

Morant missed eight games in November due to a hip injury and has also experienced back and knee problems in recent weeks, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. His absence would be a huge blow for the Grizzlies, however, as the star floor general has averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game over his last five appearances. If Morant can't go Thursday, expect Scotty Pippen to take his place in the lineup.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now