Ja Morant Injury: Doubtful against Houston

Morant has been in and out of the Grizzlies' lineup all season while nursing injuries. The superstar guard is trending toward missing another game for Memphis and is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Rockets. If he doesn't play, the Grizzlies will likely turn to Scotty Pippen as a potential starter, with Luke Kennard getting some more time off the bench.