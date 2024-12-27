Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Doubtful to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Morant (shoulder) is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Pelicans, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Morant suffered an apparent right shoulder injury after running into a Daniel Theis screen, and the doubtful tag suggests the issue might carry some complications for the star floor general. Scotty Pippen should see more minutes if Morant is unable to return.

