Ja Morant Injury: Doubtful to return Friday
Morant (shoulder) is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Pelicans, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Morant suffered an apparent right shoulder injury after running into a Daniel Theis screen, and the doubtful tag suggests the issue might carry some complications for the star floor general. Scotty Pippen should see more minutes if Morant is unable to return.
