Ja Morant Injury: Encouraging results from imaging

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that imaging on Morant's right hip turned out "really good," but the point guard is still considered week-to-week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

While Morant has already missed Memphis' last five games due to posterior hip subluxation and Grade 1 pelvic strains, imaging done Monday seems to confirm that no further damage has been done. With Morant potentially out until at least early December, Scotty Pippen should continue to operate as the Grizzlies' primary point guard, while Luke Kennard will also benefit from more ball-handling opportunities.