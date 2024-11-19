Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Encouraging results from imaging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 9:32am

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that imaging on Morant's right hip turned out "really good," but the point guard is still considered week-to-week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

While Morant has already missed Memphis' last five games due to posterior hip subluxation and Grade 1 pelvic strains, imaging done Monday seems to confirm that no further damage has been done. With Morant potentially out until at least early December, Scotty Pippen should continue to operate as the Grizzlies' primary point guard, while Luke Kennard will also benefit from more ball-handling opportunities.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now