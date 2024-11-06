Ja Morant Injury: Exits early and doesn't return
Morant (hamstring) departed Wednesday's 131-114 win over the Lakers in the third quarter and did not return. He logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes before exiting.
Morant went up for an alley-oop late in the third period and landed awkwardly before departing the contest with what's been labeled a right hamstring injury. The point guard has missed one of Memphis' nine games this season, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Wizards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now