Ja Morant Injury: Exits early and doesn't return

Morant (hamstring) departed Wednesday's 131-114 win over the Lakers in the third quarter and did not return. He logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes before exiting.

Morant went up for an alley-oop late in the third period and landed awkwardly before departing the contest with what's been labeled a right hamstring injury. The point guard has missed one of Memphis' nine games this season, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Wizards.