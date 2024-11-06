Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Goes to locker room after fall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Morant went back to the locker room after taking a hard fall on an alley-oop attempt during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

It's unclear what type of injury Morant is dealing with, but it's considered severe enough to warrant a trip to the locker room. While he's sidelined, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard could see more action.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now