Ja Morant Injury: Goes to locker room after fall
Morant went back to the locker room after taking a hard fall on an alley-oop attempt during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
It's unclear what type of injury Morant is dealing with, but it's considered severe enough to warrant a trip to the locker room. While he's sidelined, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard could see more action.
