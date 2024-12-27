Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Morant (shoulder) went to the locker room during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after running into a Daniel Theis screen, and the former has gone back to the locker room for further evaluation. Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard should see an uptick in playing time for as long as Morant is out of the game.

