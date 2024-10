Morant is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Magic due to right thigh soreness.

Morant is in danger of missing his first game of the season Saturday due to his thigh injury. The star guard has yet to play more than 28 minutes in a contest this season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023-24. If Morant is ruled out against Orlando, Scotty Pippen will likely receive increased playing time.