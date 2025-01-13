Ja Morant Injury: Iffy due to illness

Morant (illness) is questionable for Monday's game versus Houston, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Morant was a very late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status against the Rockets. He's coming off a tough game against the Timberwolves with 12 points in 30 minutes, but he did end up hitting the game-winning shot. If Morant is unable to play Monday, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard could be more involved for the Grizzlies.