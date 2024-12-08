Ja Morant Injury: Iffy Sunday

Morant is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to back soreness.

Morant is questionable for the second leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Sunday. The superstar has appeared in each of the club's last five outings, during which he averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 29.8 minutes per game. If Morant is sidelined, Scotty Pippen and Marcus Smart are candidates for an increased role.