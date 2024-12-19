Ja Morant Injury: Leaves early with sore back

Morant exited Thursday's game against the Warriors with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter due to back soreness and didn't return. He finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 17 minutes.

Morant suffered the injury when he fell hard to the floor on a layup attempt. The Warriors' Kevon Looney was initially charged with a foul on the play in question, but the foul was overturned after an official review, and Morant headed to the bench. The Grizzlies labeled Morant as questionable to return, but with Memphis having built a 50-point lead by the end of the third quarter, the point guard was never expected to check back into the contest. The severity of his injury isn't known, but he can be viewed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks until the Grizzlies provide another update on his condition.