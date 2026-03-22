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Ja Morant Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Morant (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Morant has been sidelined by a UCL sprain in his left elbow since late January. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Spurs, but he can be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies provide a medical update for the star point guard.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
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