Ja Morant Injury: Not playing Saturday

Morant (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Morant fell ill at some point after scoring 30 points -- including the game-winning bucket -- in Thursday's 110-108 victory over Miami. He'll be sidelined for the middle game of the Grizzlies' three-game road trip but could be ready to return to action Thursday in Charlotte. His absence Saturday should allow Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard to handle more minutes at point guard.