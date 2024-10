Morant (thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Morant was able to play through right thigh soreness Saturday against the Magic, but he will observe Monday's game in street clothes. Morant's next chance at suiting up will be Wednesday against Brooklyn. Scotty Pippen should see a significant increase in playing time Monday and could be inserted into the starting lineup alongside Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane for Monday's contest.