Ja Morant Injury: Not playing vs. Chicago

Morant (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls,K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Morant was upgraded to doubtful in Friday's injury report, but the star floor general is still not ready to play. This means Scotty Pippen will remain the starting point guard in this matchup. Morant's return might be creeping closer, though, and his next chance to feature will come against the Trail Blazers on Monday.