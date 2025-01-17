Ja Morant Injury: Officially out Friday
Morant (foot) will not play Friday against the Spurs.
After originally carrying a questionable tag, Morant was later downgraded to doubtful during warmups. The Grizzlies ultimately decided to err on the side of caution, as coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that he's been playing through this foot sprain for the past two games. Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are candidates for increased roles Friday.
