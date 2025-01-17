Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant Injury: Officially out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Morant (foot) will not play Friday against the Spurs.

After originally carrying a questionable tag, Morant was later downgraded to doubtful during warmups. The Grizzlies ultimately decided to err on the side of caution, as coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that he's been playing through this foot sprain for the past two games. Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are candidates for increased roles Friday.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
