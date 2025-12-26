Morant is listed as questionable due to a sprained left ankle but is seemingly trending in the right direction following a four-game absence. The star point guard has appeared in just two games since Nov. 18 and is likely to face restrictions if he's cleared to suit up. Over 14 regular-season appearances thus far, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.7 points, 7.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest. He has shot just 35.7 percent from the field and a lackluster 19.4 percent from beyond the arc on the campaign.