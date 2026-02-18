Ja Morant Injury: Out at least two more weeks
Morant is continuing to experience discomfort during his recovery from a UCL sprain in his left elbow, and he'll be reevaluated in two weeks, the Grizzlies announced.
Morant has been sidelined since Jan 21 due to a UCL sprain, and his recovery hasn't gone according to plan. Despite being almost a full month into the rehab process, Morant's elbow continues to be a source of pain. While Morant is absent, look for Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen to handle most of the point guard minutes. If Morant is cleared after 14 days, he could be back for a March 7 game against the Clippers.
