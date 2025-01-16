Ja Morant Injury: Questionable for Friday

Morant is questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs with right foot soreness.

This sounds like a day-to-day issue for Morant, but fantasy managers will likely need to wait until the morning shootaround before more information is known. If Morant is unable to play, the Grizzlies could turn to Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard to soak up some of the point guard minutes. Morant was excellent in his most recent outing versus the Spurs on Wednesday, with 21 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals.