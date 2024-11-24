Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Morant (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Morant has missed the last eight games due to a right hip injury, but he has a chance to return to action Monday. This is the first time since suffering the injury that Morant has been deemed questionable, so a return seems to be coming soon. If he is unable to go once again, Scotty Pippen will continue to see an expanded role.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now