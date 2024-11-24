Ja Morant Injury: Questionable for Monday
Morant (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Morant has missed the last eight games due to a right hip injury, but he has a chance to return to action Monday. This is the first time since suffering the injury that Morant has been deemed questionable, so a return seems to be coming soon. If he is unable to go once again, Scotty Pippen will continue to see an expanded role.
