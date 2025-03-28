Ja Morant Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Morant (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Morant has missed the last six games for the Grizzlies due to a hamstring issue, but there's a chance he plays Saturday against Los Angeles. The 25-year-old guard has played in 43 games this season for Memphis, averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from deep.