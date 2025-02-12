Ja Morant Injury: Questionable with knee soreness

Morant (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

After helping lead the Grizzlies to a win Tuesday over the Suns with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal, Morant could be on the shelf Wednesday for Memphis against the Clippers. The superstar guard is dealing with left knee soreness. If unable to play against Los Angeles, the Grizzlies could turn to Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen to shoulder the load in the backcourt.