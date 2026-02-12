Ja Morant Injury: Return timeline still cloudy

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Friday that Morant (elbow) is ramping up, but the two-time All-Star is uncertain to return to action following the All-Star break, Clay Bailey of the Associated Press reports. "I will continue to say, [he is] currently rehabbing. He's attacking his rehab," Kleiman said of Morant. "It's a medical determination [when he returns]."

Though Morant was rumored to be on trade block prior to last week's trade deadline, the 26-year-old guard ultimately stayed put in Memphis. While addressing the Grizzlies' deadline moves, Kleiman acknowledged that the organization remains "incredibly supportive" of Morant, whose uncertain health may have been a factor in him not being dealt. Morant, who last played Jan. 21 before being shut down with a UCL sprain his left elbow, is scheduled to be re-evaluated later this week or early next week, at which point the Grizzlies should provide a better idea regarding how close he might be to playing again. If Morant remains sidelined following the All-Star break, the Grizzlies will continue to lean on a committee of Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer to cover the minutes at point guard.